Christopher Andrew Hall hit a Ford Puma driven by a soldier in front of him and crashed as he drove a Ford Fiesta south at night on the A1(M) through North Yorkshire, York Crown Court heard.

Christopher Rose, prosecuting, said Hall’s car ended up stationary at an angle across the inside lane of the motorway. Although it had its hazard lights on, oncoming traffic could only see a weak wing mirror indicator light because of the car’s positioning.

Minutes later, Christine MacKay, 71, died when a Land Rover, driven at 70mph by her husband of nearly 50 years, crashed with “catastrophic” damage as he tried to avoid the Fiesta which had suddenly appeared in his headlights, said Mr Rose. They were on their way to their Leeds home after a Scottish holiday.

The soldier went to their aid and helped the badly injured Mr MacKay out of the wreckage. But he couldn't rescue Mrs MacKay, who had suffered major head injuries and had no pulse.

Hall had driven from Harrogate to Newcastle after drinking alcohol that evening, and was on his way back to Harrogate when he crashed into the Puma just south of the A684/A1(M) junction at Leeming Bar. He was over the drink drive limit and had ignored warnings about driving after drinking, said Mr Rose.

In a personal statement, Mrs MacKay’s husband Andrew said the incident had completely changed his life.

“I have lost my friend and life partner,” he said. “I don’t understand why the driver (Hall) got into the car and drove, knowing he had drunk alcohol.

“That is something I would never do. His action has taken my wife and I will never get over it.”

Mr MacKay still has pain from his injuries nearly two years after the crash at nearly 2.30am on October 18, 2021.

Hall, 24, of Hurstleigh Terrace, Harrogate, pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving while drink driving.

He was jailed for two years and four months, banned from driving for five years and two months and ordered to take an extended driving test before driving alone again.

Judge Simon Hickey gave the driver of the Ford Puma a £250 reward for going “over and above public duty” in his help for the MacKays.

In a letter to the judge, Hall wrote “I cannot put into words just how sorry I am” for Mrs MacKay’s death and the consequences for her family.

Defence lawyer Phil Morris said Hall accepted he had “nodded off”.

He had been “disinhibited” by alcohol and had only driven from Harrogate to Newcastle because he had received a message from a friend.

“His considered career path is now in tatters,” said Mr Morris. Hall had wanted to be a lawyer working in social care.

Hall had not driven since the crash, said Mr Morris.