The drug, Rimegepant, trade name 'NICE, the National Institute of Health and Clinical Excellence, has approved a brand-new drug for acute migraine. It is hoped that it will end the misery of around 13,000 patients in England and Wales

The drug, Rimegepant, trade name “Vydura”, is made by Pfizer. It works by blocking the production of a protein in the brain, calcitonin gene-related peptide. This protein is thought to be one of the factors in the development of acute migraine.

At the present time, acute migraines are either treated with a combination of paracetamol and a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), or a triptan. One of the most commonly prescribed triptans is sumatriptan.

Vydura will be available to those who have tried the above and had no relief, or where the above are unsuitable or not tolerated.

Migraine is the third commonest acute illness worldwide, just behind tooth decay and tension- type headache. The Migraine Trust advises that globally over a billion suffer with migraines, with ten million in the UK.

Yet very often a debilitating illness is casually passed away as “just a headache”, typically by those who are lucky enough not to suffer the condition.

Although many theories abound about why migraines occur, a definitive explanation does not exist.

Ideas include that blood vessels in the brain squeeze and then relax in an uncontrolled manner. It may be due to imbalances in chemicals in the brain, or indeed a problem with the nerve fibres in the brain itself.

While many will use the term “migraine” to describe any headache, traditional migraines can be split into those with and without an aura. An aura is almost like a premonition and may affect the other senses. One of the most common auras is when your vision is affected, for example by a zig zag pattern. After a certain amount of time this develops to full blown migraine, with nausea, vomiting and inability to tolerate the light.

Sufferers typically have to lie down in a dark, quiet room. This phase can last several hours and can cause significant disruption to their lives, ability to perform their job, and indeed their mental health.

Many things can make migraines worse, or more likely. Lifestyle choices including stress, anxiety, lack of sleep and foods rich in tyramine (typically cheese and red wine), have all been pointed to as culprits.

Migraines can become worse at the time of menstrual periods. This is thought to be to the temporary drop in oestrogen levels.

There is also a genetic element, and first-degree relatives of those with migraines are more likely to also suffer.

Migraines and indeed all headaches can be made worse by the regular use of painkillers. This is referred to as medication overuse headache.

At the moment there is not any blood test or scan that can confirm migraines. The diagnosis is made after listening to the patient’s history and a careful physical examination. Though the vast majority of headaches will not be due to a serious condition, no headache should ever be dismissed as “just a headache”, without having considered all the possibilities. This is especially true if a person who has suffered chronic headaches suddenly develops a new type of headache, or one with different symptoms from usual.

Migraines can also become chronic, if they affect you for more than 15 days every month, for three months or more.

The treatment of chronic migraines usually involves medications that were not initially developed for this role, but were found to benefit those given them for another condition, who also had migraines.

They include drugs to lower blood pressure, anti-depressants, and nerve type painkillers.

As migraine is such a common presentation to the GP, waits to see a specialist can be very long at the present and it is likely that these medications will be trialled while waiting to see a neurologist.

Red flags for headaches that must not be ignored include a headache that wakes you from sleep, that accompanied by a change in personality, or which affect your arm or leg function. This should have you seeing your doctor as an emergency.

www.migrainetrust.org

www.nationalmigrainecentre.org.uk

Dr Zak Uddin

Some useful websites