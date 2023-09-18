Householders in various areas of Ryedale are without water this afternoon (Monday).
Yorkshire Water has said customers in the YO11, YO12, YO13, YO17 postcode areas may have no water or low water pressure due to a burst main.
A spokesperson said: "Thank you for bearing with us whilst we work to restore supplies as soon as possible."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here