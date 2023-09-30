The recent acquisition of specialist equipment, stock, and highly skilled staff from Wensleydale Galleries has significantly bolstered Lucy Pittaway’s core business offerings and in-house services. With decades of experience in framing, restoration, and conservation, Wensleydale Galleries brings a wealth of expertise that has seamlessly integrated into the Lucy Pittaway brand since March 2023.

Andy Richardson, formerly of Wensleydale Galleries, explains that the move to combine their services with Lucy Pittaway was a natural step. Having worked closely with Lucy for almost 14 years, he understands the level of quality she seeks in her supplier chain. With their 30 years of experience in creating hand-crafted picture frames for artists, commercial clients, and the public, it makes perfect sense to join forces.

Lucy Pittaway expresses excitement about offering a new range of bespoke framing services from her Brompton-on-Swale Gallery. “Having worked with Wensleydale Galleries for many years to frame my own artwork, bringing their expert craftsmanship in-house was the natural progression for my business. This means we can now offer bespoke picture framing for fine art originals, photographs, needlework, mirrors, and made-to-measure memorabilia. Andy’s reputation for excellence adds great value to the Lucy Pittaway brand”.

Moreover, now that the physical footprint of the head office has been expanded, production capacity has been increased with additional investment in new equipment. The business can capture original artwork in-house using Hi-Resolution Contact-Free Scanning via the WideTEK36 Art Fine Art Scanner, alongside an additional second printer to double their printing capacity.

All in all, the merger with Wensleydale Galleries and the additional investments and expansions have positioned Lucy Pittaway’s business for continued growth and success, providing an even wider range of services to their customers.

For more details on this framing service, call 01748 810 965 or visit the Brompton-on-Swale gallery at Unit 7 & 8, Station Road, Brompton-on-Swale, Richmond, North Yorkshire, DL10 7SN.