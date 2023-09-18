A WOMAN has died in a town near York - and police officers are searching for her next of kin.
North Yorkshire Police said the coroner is asking for the public's help to locate the family of Pauline Barker, who died at her home in Selby on Saturday September 9.
A police spokesperson said: "There are no suspicious circumstances around the 72-year-old's death, but the coroner is trying to track down her next of kin, who are believed to be in the Kent area."
If anyone knows of Pauline's family or has any contact with them and can assist the coroner, email coroner@northyorkshire.police.uk
