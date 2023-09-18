Assisting the response team with a man who was wanted on recall to prison and had made off from officers, North Yorkshire Police's South and East York Neighbourhood Policing Team deployed to the area and successfully located and detained the suspect yesterday (September 17).

A police spokesperson said: "Later on, one of our PCSOs and PC acted immediately on information received that drugs were being dealt from a York property.

"Subsequently, two people were arrested at the address after a quantity of suspected class A drugs were found at the property.

"They have been released under investigation and our inquiries are ongoing."

If you have any further information that could assist police officers in keeping York's communities safe, contact them on 101.

You can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or on the website.