North Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for witnesses and information about the altercation that occurred in Wigginton.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "It happened on the junction of The Village and Church Lane at just before 6pm on Friday September 8 - and involved an altercation between a female driving a dark coloured Nissan Qashqai and two teenage boys riding bikes, who are the victims.

"We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"In particular, we are appealing for information about anyone who may have witnessed the altercation."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email Toby.Spencer@Northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for Toby Spencer.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230170224 when passing on any information.