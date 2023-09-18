Charles Birkett, 28, of Rosedale Lane, Helmsley, appeared before York Crown Court on a charge of causing arson being reckless as to whether life was endangered.

He was not asked to enter a plea. He had previously indicated he would plead not guilty when he appeared before Scarborough magistrates.

The Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris, set a trial date of July 1 next year at York Crown Court. He was told the trial was likely to last for five days.

Birkett only spoke during the hearing to confirm his name. He was released on unconditional bail.

As The Press reported at the time, The Star Inn at Harome, near Helmsley, was 'reduced to ashes' by a fire back in November 2021.

The Star is an award-winning 14th century thatched inn in Ryedale and the blaze completely gutted the pub roof.

The pub, which also offers a nine-bedroom hotel just opposite, has won numerous awards and is continually praised for its food.

It was severely damaged in the fire, which started after 10pm on November 24, 2021.

At its peak, nine fire engines attended the blaze after the thatched roof went up in flames.