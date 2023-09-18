Dermot Callinan died on July 9, his 61st birthday, while walking in the Saint-Gervais-les-Bains area.

Jon Heath, the senior coroner for York and North Yorkshire, said that Mr Callinan, who lived in Sicklinghall in North Yorkshire, "tumbled down a descent" while walking in the Alps - suffering "multiple fractures" as a result of the fall.

During the inquest opening today (September 18), Mr Heath said: "The cause of death was multiple injuries due to blunt force trauma."

The inquest has been adjourned with a date set to be fixed.