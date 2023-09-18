HEAVY rainfall overnight has resulted in flooding issues.
The A170 through Snainton is reportedly shut with fire crews dealing with several homes affected by floodwater.
Sherburn crews and swift water rescue crews from Malton and Whitby have also responded to a car reported to be stuck in deep flood water in Scalby Road, Scarborough at 5.37am.
On arrival the flood water had subsided and the occupants were out of vehicle. No further action by Fire Service.
Andy from North Yorkshire Weather said: "We have seen incredible amounts of rainfall in such a short period of time. Weaverthorpe on the Yorkshire Wolds was the wettest with 60mm since midnight."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here