The A170 through Snainton is reportedly shut with fire crews dealing with several homes affected by floodwater.

Sherburn crews and swift water rescue crews from Malton and Whitby have also responded to a car reported to be stuck in deep flood water in Scalby Road, Scarborough at 5.37am.

On arrival the flood water had subsided and the occupants were out of vehicle. No further action by Fire Service.

Andy from North Yorkshire Weather said: "We have seen incredible amounts of rainfall in such a short period of time. Weaverthorpe on the Yorkshire Wolds was the wettest with 60mm since midnight."