The award-winning independent restaurant Mama Doreen’s Emporium is set to launch a second restaurant in York.

The business, which launched in 2009, is set to build on its growing popularity and open a second Emporium at Vangarde Shopping Park in the city this November.

The new Mama Doreen’s Emporium will be located at the unit previously occupied by Frankie & Benny’s and burger restaurant, The Confessional.

Jessica Wyatt, co-owner of Mama Doreen’s alongside her mother, Justine, said: "We began making cupcakes for market stalls 12 years ago – we never dreamed that they would prove to be so popular that we’d be opening up a second restaurant.

"We are proud to be an independent, family-run Yorkshire business and we can’t wait for visitors to Vangarde to try our tasty treats."

Like its Harrogate counterpart, the new Emporium will continue to create a variety of afternoon teas, cupcakes, sweet treats and celebration cakes at its on-site bakery.

Jessica added: "A visit to the Emporium is perfect for all occasions, including birthdays, anniversaries, baby showers and hen parties.

The restaurant will offer an array of afternoon teas, cupcakes, sweet treats and celebration cakes (Image: Supplied)

"Not only will we be offering brunch, lunch and our famous afternoon teas every day, we’ll have fresh, seasonal variations, including our popular Winter Wonderland afternoon tea, which will be available from November through to the end of December - it’s the perfect Christmas treat for all ages.”

Ahead of its launch, Mama Doreen’s Emporium York is recruiting for a number of part-time and full-time roles for both front and back of house.

Louise Pilcher, assistant manager at Harrogate, said: “I’ve worked for Mama Doreen’s for two years and it’s by far the happiest team I’ve worked in. There’s always a brilliant, magical atmosphere and I love seeing happy smiley faces.

"We don’t work evenings, which is pretty rare in hospitality, so it means I have a much better work-life balance, too.”

Last month, the Vangarde Shopping Park backed local charity York Against Cancer with donations of children’s toys and books for the Family Room at The Leveson Centre.

The charity said this generous donation is set to make a huge difference in helping them create a welcoming and cheerful space for families affected by cancer to unwind and spend precious moments together.

Deborah O'Donnell, the centre manager at Vangarde Shopping Park, said: "With The Leveson Centre situated at The York Community Stadium, right next to Vangarde, it's truly an amazing addition to the area, providing invaluable support to local people affected by cancer.

"We are so pleased to have been able to help in a small way towards their wonderful work."