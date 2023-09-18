Northern Trains looking to take on as many as 21 new train conductors over the next 12 months.

The roles, which will be based at York, Doncaster, Leeds or Skipton, attract a salary of £29,000 once fully qualified and benefits including free train travel.

Kerry Peters, regional director for Northern, said: “The days when apprenticeships were just for school or college leavers are long gone.

“That perception remains and it can be a barrier to more experienced people putting in an application.

“Some of the people working on-board our trains today started their career in very different arenas, from the prison service and cabin crew to social care and financial services.

“Lots of jobs have transferable skills that the rail industry can benefit from, so anyone that fancies taking their career in a completely fresh direction should give it go.

“No-one should think the railway ‘isn’t for them’ – it’s an industry with much to offer.”

No previous rail industry experience is required as full training is provided through an apprenticeship at Northern’s academy in Leeds city centre.

The operator is urging anyone that finds themselves at a ‘career crossroads’ to apply.

In 2022, Northern was officially recognised by Ofsted for its apprenticeship provision, a status that enables it to offer their industry-leading training services to other train operators and rail industry organisations.

Recruitment for the first of the 21 positions is already underway, with the deadline for applications on September 24.

Initial training takes 12 weeks and the apprenticeship is complete in twelve months.

Further vacancies will be advertised between now and August next year.

