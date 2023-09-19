Police have now cofirmed detials of the incident at Flamingo Land on Sunday afternoon.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: " We were contacted at 4pm on Sunday 17 September with a report of a man with chest injuries at a caravan at Flamingo Land Caravan Park in Kirby Misperton, York.
"Officers attended and located the man, who was taken to hospital by land ambulance for further treatment for a knife wound to the chest. Air ambulance attended the scene, but were not required to transport the man to hospital.
"A scene guard was put in place to allow officers to determine the circumstances around the incident. Following enquiries, it was determined that the injuries were self-inflicted and no other party was involved.
"The man has since been discharged from hospital and is receiving the necessary ongoing support."
