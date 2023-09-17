POLICE are yet to confirm the nature of a serious incident which is understood to have taken place at Flamingo Land on Sunday afternoon.
Emergency services, including two air ambulances, police and a road ambulance attended the scene at around 4.30pm.
North Yorkshire Police have yet to provide further details.
It is understood the incident took place in Flamingo Land's holiday site and not the theme park.
