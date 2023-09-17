A child who got their leg stuck in the railings of a bridge in York today (September 17) was freed after a call to the emergency services.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service says the incident happened shortly after 2pm in Tower Street.
A service spokesperson said the child had their leg stuck through the railings of the bridge and was freed by the fire crew.
They said crew power was used to release the child and hand them back into the care of their parents.
