York Historic Vehicle Group held its annual rally at York Racecourse, with some attendees describing it as the show’s best year yet.

This was the rally’s 45th year in York and everything from old buses to Rolls-Royce cars filled the site.

There was also an autojumble and refreshment stalls catering to the large number of guests that attended.

One of the event’s organisers, David Walker, has been involved with the show for the past 20 years but said this one stood out.

David Walker, one of the event's organisers (Image: Dylan Connell)

“It’s been really good – it’s the best show, we have done,” he said.

David explained how this year there had been many commercial vehicles at the show, such as busses and lorries, which went down well with spectators.

For David standouts included unique American cars which are not very common in the UK.

The rally at York Racecourse (Image: Dylan Connell)

He said the plan is to hold the show again next year on the third Sunday in September.

Roger Clark came to the show from Wetherby with his 1960 Humber Hawk car.

He was joined by Bob Claxton, from Birstwith near Harrogate, who brought his 1980 Mini Van.

The pair come to the show every year and enjoyed the day.

Bob Claxton and Roger Clark at the rally (Image: Dylan Connell)

“There’s been fabulous cars and people who just want to talk about their cars,” said Roger.

“The organisation has also been brilliant.

“Every year it gets bigger and better.”

Bob Claxton's 1980 Mini Van (Image: Dylan Connell)

Neil Cockerill, from Whitby, came to the show with his 1980 MK2 Ford Escort.

He said: “The show’s been very good – probably one of the best I have ever been to, it was better than last year.

“There’s a good selection of cars and commercial vehicles too.”

Neil Cockerill with his 1980 MK2 Ford Escort at York Racecourse (Image: Dylan Connell)

A vehicle that caught the attention of many people was Colin Seymour’s 1964 Renault R2087 military ambulance.

Colin, who lives in Riccall near Selby, said his boss at MDE Engineering found the vehicle on eBay.

Colin Seymour at the rally (Image: Dylan Connell)

Since then, he has been working to restore it back to full working order.

“It was not working and rusty when I got it,” said Colin.

Over the day, he said many people had stopped to chat about the unique vehicle.

Colin Seymour’s 1964 Renault R2087 military ambulance (Image: Dylan Connell)

“There’s been a lot of interest in the vehicle," he said.

“People have said it’s nice to see something different for a change.”

Many clubs attended the event, including the Rolls-Royce Enthusiasts’ Club.

One of the club’s members Tony Brown came to the show from Norton, near Doncaster.

He brought his Rolls Royce 20 hp from 1920 which he has owned for the past 53 years.

Tony Brown with his 1920 Rolls-Royce 20 hp (Image: Dylan Connell)

“The show’s always good,” he said.

Tony added that he hopes to return next year.