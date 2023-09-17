B&M supermarket is to open in Monks Cross.

The discount retailer already has outlets in Clifton Moor and Foss Islands retail parks but is now to expand its offering in the area.

According to B&M’s website, the new store in Monks Cross is to open on Wednesday, October 18.

Signage has appeared on the units between Primark and ASDA where the new B&M is open.

As reported by The Press, the discount supermarket submitted a planning application to City of York Council in November 2021 which proposed the amalgamation of units 1, 1A, 2 and 2A, on the eastern retail terrace to create the superstore.

The units on the 0.34ha site previously housed Hobbycraft and the now closed outlets for Poundland and Hays Travel.

At the start of the year Hobby Craft announced that it would be moving to a new unit in Monks Cross between River Island and the Barnardos Superstore.