Activists from Extinction Rebellion Families York and Parents for Future York and North Yorkshire sat in a circle for one hour from 11am to 12pm holding placards and flags next to the Constantine the Great statue outside the Minster.

Those taking part included families with their children, who sang songs and held their signs urging for action against the climate crisis.

Protestors during the demonstration outside York Minster (Image: Dylan Connell)

Some messages on the placards said protestors were taking part in the demonstration in an attempt to ensure a better future for their children.

The protestors joined many across the world who are taking part in the Mothers’ Rebellion circle during a week of global action from September 15 to 23 to end fossil fuels. Mothers’ Rebellion is a global movement of mothers, caregivers, and others to raise awareness of climate change.

Protestors held signs urging action against the climate crisis (Image: Dylan Connell)

Mothers Rebellion says the idea of the circle is to sit peacefully facing passers-by in a public space, helping to talk about the climate crisis.

Rosie Toothill from Parents for Future York and North Yorkshire was at the protest today and said it was important to raise awareness of the issue.

“The climate crisis is worsening,” she said. “There’s a lack of leadership from politicians and media.

“The protest is to raise awareness and offer support for parents who are dealing with the worsening climate crisis and raise awareness of what is happening and what it means for all of our children.”

Nina Griffiths and Rosie Toothill during the protest outside York Minster (Image: Dylan Connell)

Nina Griffiths from Extinction Rebellion Families York also took part in the circle.

She urged politicians and world leaders to take action against the climate crisis.

“World leaders and politicians should act with the urgency that’s required,” said Nina. “The science is really clear about the urgency of the situation that we’re in.

Protestors urged action against the global climate crisis (Image: Dylan Connell)

“We have a really, really narrow window now to avert the worst effects of the climate crisis otherwise we’re going to lock in centuries of heating that cannot be reversed in the lifespan of humans.”

The protestors said similar demonstrations can be expected in York to raise awareness of the issue.

Today’s protest followed action by Extinction Rebellion York on Friday (September 15).

Members of the group gathered outside the HISCOX building off Peasholme Green due to fears over a coal mine in Cumbria.

Protestors waved flags during the demonstration outside York Minster today (Image: Dylan Connell)

They took with them banners, flags, placards, and a letter to present to the office.

Extinction Rebellion says the letter urged HISCOX not to insure the new coal mine near Whitehaven, in West Cumbria.

The group were refused entry to the building so the letter was handed to a security guard to take into the offices.