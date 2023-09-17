The Web Adventure Park, off Wigginton Road, is looking for local schools, nurseries and groups to get involved and create a scarecrow for the competition.

These scarecrows are to be put in the park for public judging over the half term school holidays.

Janice Dunphy, managing director of the Web Adventure Park, said the judging will be carried out by children visiting the park and the winner will get a free playtime in the park.

She said groups can also use the event as a way to raise money.

“We just think it will be nice to give something back to one of our local groups,” said Janice.

“The idea is to see what children can create.

“We would love to have a full field of scarecrows.”

This is the first time that the park has put on such an event and Janice said she looks forward to seeing what the youngsters produce.

Anyone interested in taking part should message the Web Adventure Park on Facebook for an entry form.

For more information about the park visit: webadventurepark.co.uk