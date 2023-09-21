Tom and Beryl McCaw tied the knot 60 years ago at East Park Baptist Church in Hull.

Since then they have travelled the world together.

Tom, now 82, had a career in the Royal Air Force and first met Berly, now 79, when he was stationed at Leeming.

He joined a friend on his motorbike who was visiting his girlfriend in Hull.

Read next:

What he did not know was that when he got there he would meet the person he would spend the rest of his life with.

The pair have enjoyed happy years of marriage and now live in Skelton.

Their daughter Helena Ferguson described her parents as a “lovely couple”.

“They are looking forward to receiving a card from the King,” she said.

"They are both very family orientated and have always been there for all of us."

The couple are having a big family event to celebrate and then going back to Northern Ireland to celebrate with relatives there.