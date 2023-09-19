The demonstration took place after the orienteering canoe event Canu O on Saturday (September 16) at the Boat Yard, in Bishopthorpe.

It was organised by Phil Puckrin who also organised the Canu O event.

Mr Puckrin hit out at a measure introduced at the marina whereby people parking on the site when launching a boat onto the River Ouse from the Boat Yard's public slipway are charged £5.

Phil Puckrin speaking at the protest in Bishopthorpe (Image: Dylan Connell)

If the charge is to stay in place, he said next year’s event – which raises money for charity – will not go ahead. Mr Puckrin feared the charge will also prevent people from using the river to exercise.

But Peter Mandy, owner of the Boat Yard and Bosuns Restaurant, said the parking fee is necessary as there is limited room in the car park and it must also accommodate diners at the 140-seat restaurant.

Bosuns Restaurant (Image: Dylan Connell)

A sign informing people of the fee states: “Please be aware you must pay to launch your boat, paddleboard, kayak etc at the food cabin, this charge includes car parking.”

Mr Puckrin said the sign was “misleading” and should be clearer to reflect that it is only those parking on site that will be charged and people are free to launch a boat then park elsewhere.

Mr Mandy said the sign was installed around a year ago and he hasn't received any other complaints about it.

A placard from the protest was left next to the sign (Image: Dylan Connell)

Mr Puckrin spoke of how he relies on the river as a place to exercise and stay fit.

The 80-year-old, who lives in South Bank, explained that he can launch his canoe from elsewhere, but others may rely on doing so from the Boat Yard.

“It’s the only place around here where we can get on the river free of charge,” he said.

“A lot of people like me won’t be able to canoe. If they haven’t got access, they’re stuck.”

Amy-Jane Beer was one of the protestors at the marina and is also the author of ‘The Flow: Rivers, Water and Wildness’.

Amy-Jane Beer in the slipway at the Boat Yard (Image: Dylan Connell)

She said: “River access should be for everybody. It should be free. It’s a crucial part of the nation’s physical and mental wellbeing to have access to nature close to where we live.

“This kind of behaviour by landowners is part of a creeping piecemeal exclusion from more and more of these critically important points of public access to nature.

“£5 is quite a lot of money for a lot of people.”

Phil Puckrin with fellow protestors Saira Is-Haq and Amy-Jane Beer (Image: Dylan Connell)

Mr Mandy said: “The last thing we want to do is stop canoeists from using our slipway.

“Approximately one year ago, we put up a sign to say that there was a charge for launching and parking.

“We have had no complaints except the person organising this protest.”

The landowner added: “We have a canoe club who use our site all year round totally free of charge, they store their boats in a container on our site but do not use our parking.”