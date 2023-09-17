Firefighters were called to a property in a town near York over fears that there had been a gas leak.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service says the crew attended the property in Spring Hill, Tadcaster, yesterday (September 16) at 10.43pm and confirmed that there had not been a leak.

A service spokesperson said: “Tadcaster crew investigated concerns of gas leaking in property.

“After investigation using gas detector no gas leak was identified. Advice given to occupier.”