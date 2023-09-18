Libby Denney, 28, has been a professional cleaner since she was 18, so knows a thing or two about keeping homes squeaky clean.

She believes that most household chores should be done far more frequently than people realise.

She suggests people should use baby muslin cloths rinsed it soapy water to dry the dishes, put on a load of washing before work each day, and clean the shower out every week.

Mum-of-two Libby, from Malton, said: “For bed sheets, you should be boil washing them at least once a week unless the manufacturer guidelines say you can’t.

“It’s like wearing clothes - you wouldn’t wear the same clothes all week.”

And Libby says if you have kids, you should be washing their bedding even more.

Libby Denney (Image: Matthew Newby/SWNS)

“It is even more important to wash kids’ bedding, I do my kids bedding twice per week," she said.

Libby also says toilets should be cleaned every couple of days.

She said: “They need to be wiped down and sprayed.

“I recommend most mornings squirting bleach around the rim of the toilet."

She also says the toilet should be “deep cleaned” every week.

“That includes the whole toilet, including behind it and the system itself," she said.

Libby recommends giving floors a deep clean once per week.

Libby Denney has revealed the golden rules for how often you should do housework (Image: Matthew Newby/SWNS)

“This should be done one your hands and knees with cloth, and, if you can get your hands on one, steam mops are fantastic,” she said.

“I mop up every couple of days.

“But if you have kids and pets, you should consider upping this even more.

“I normally clean the floor just before I go to bed, it’s nice to wake up to a clean house in the morning.”

Libby says hoovering should be done as and when floors look like they need it, and a good hoover of all floors should be done once per week.

“You should also clean out the hoover itself in a bucket," she said.

“Do this outside and fill it with soapy water.

“Make sure you clean out the pipes of the hoover too, to stop it blocking and to make sure it’s working efficiently.”

Meanwhile, Libby says hobs on ovens should also be wiped down after every use.

“I also give them a good deep clean once a week, usually on Sundays," she said.

“It’s all about getting in the routine of it.”

“But I don’t judge anyone for clean they keep their house.

“The key is just to stay on top of things.”

Read next:

Libby says the amount of times household items should be cleaned depends on their use, but her golden rule is to "stay on top of things" and "if it looks like it needs a clean then it probably does."

"I'm a bit of a germaphobe, so I get not every will want to clean as much as me."

But there are some things that even a clean expert says can be left well alone.

“The walls can generally be left – unless you get handprints on them.

“The same for ceilings - even I don’t do that."

Libby says to keep your house spick and span: