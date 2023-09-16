North Yorkshire Police say the man, named Mark, is missing from Whitby and has not been in contact for his family and friends for several days.

The 50-year-old was last seen on Monday (September 11) wearing jeans and a t-shirt.

Mark is described as a white man, 6ft tall, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

The missing man has links to County Durham, Liverpool and London. North Yorkshire Police says they are working with those force areas as part of this missing person investigation.

A force spokesperson said: “Several enquiries have been carried out to locate Mark since he was reported missing, and we are now asking for your help in sharing this appeal, in the hope of finding him safe and well.”

“Public transport or the train network may have been used by Mark to travel to these locations and therefore we have also shared our appeal with British Transport Police and Transport for London.”

Anyone who has seen Mark is urged to get in touch with North Yorkshire Police.

The spokesperson said: “If you know where Mark is now or believe you can see him, please call 999 immediately.

“Mark, if you are reading this, please either contact police or family or a friend to let them know where you are.

“You can also contact the charity Missing People by calling or texting 116000.

“If possible, please quote reference 12230175382 when providing information.”