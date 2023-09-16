A MISSING North Yorkshire man has been found safe and well.
North Yorkshire Police officers issued an appeal in the search for a missing 50-year-old man from Whitby on Saturday (September 16).
Officers have now confirmed he has been found safe and well.
A police spokesperson said: "North Yorkshire Police are pleased to report that the 50-year-old man from Whitby has been found safe and well.
"Thank you for helping with our appeal."
