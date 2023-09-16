A sinking vessel was rescued today (September 16) on a river near York.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service says a crew and rescue boat were called to the scene shortly after 9.30am on the River Ouse, in Cawood.

A service spokesperson said the crew pumped out water from the vessel and stopped it from sinking.

They said: “Our crew pumped out the river water, stemmed the leak and handed the vessel over to the owner.”