A sinking vessel was rescued today (September 16) on a river near York.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service says a crew and rescue boat were called to the scene shortly after 9.30am on the River Ouse, in Cawood.
A service spokesperson said the crew pumped out water from the vessel and stopped it from sinking.
They said: “Our crew pumped out the river water, stemmed the leak and handed the vessel over to the owner.”
