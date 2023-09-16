Emergency services were on the scene today (September 16) after a helicopter crashed into a canal in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service says the incident happened shortly after 3pm in Great Heck, near Selby.
A service spokesperson said the single pilot of the chopper was unhurt and out of the water when fire crews arrived.
They said: “Crews from Selby, Tadcaster, Humberside and South Yorkshire were mobilised to reports of a helicopter crash.
“On arrival crews found a helicopter had gone into a canal, with a single male pilot out of the helicopter, out of the water and seemingly unhurt.
“The pilot was checked by ambulance crews on the scene.
“Fire crews are making the scene safe.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article