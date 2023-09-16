North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service says the incident happened shortly after 3pm in Great Heck, near Selby.

A service spokesperson said the single pilot of the chopper was unhurt and out of the water when fire crews arrived.

They said: “Crews from Selby, Tadcaster, Humberside and South Yorkshire were mobilised to reports of a helicopter crash.

“On arrival crews found a helicopter had gone into a canal, with a single male pilot out of the helicopter, out of the water and seemingly unhurt.

“The pilot was checked by ambulance crews on the scene.

“Fire crews are making the scene safe.”