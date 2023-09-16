Humberside Police says the force received reports of the road traffic collision at around 8.35pm yesterday (September 15) on a section of the A63 near Hessle.

The A63 was closed in both directions after the crash from the North Ferriby/Hessle junction to the Livingstone Road/Hessle junction to allow emergency services to attend the scene.

A force spokesperson said: “A woman died at the scene, and our thoughts remain with her family at this very difficult time.”

They added that the road will remain closed for “some considerable time” while police continue their investigation.

The spokesperson urged drivers to follow diversion signs in place.