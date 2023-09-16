Both my mum and dad must have said that to me hundreds of time when, as a teenager in the 1970s, I whiled away many an evening on the phone to my boyfriend.

It was, of course, a landline. I was lucky - we had two phones, one in the living room and one in my dad’s office. If the phone rang for me or my sister we would rush off into the office where we’d spend the next hour or more chatting rubbish that passed for meaningful conversation.

We would spend whole evenings on the phone. The down side was that both phones used the same line, so if either of my parents wanted to use it, we would have to get off.

I mulled this over after reading how, in 2023, we are glued to our phones for around 30 hours each month. A Vodafone poll of 2000 British adults found that people typically make 152 calls and send 262 texts.

That works out as an hour a day, which doesn’t seem a lot to me, and not much different to the time we would spend glued to the landline in the past.

In the seventies and early eighties I would often spend an hour or more on the phone each day, either to one or various friends. Boyfriends, of course, warranted extra-long conversations.

My sister was far worse than me. She was on the phone so much my dad once said it was “an illness.”

Hanging on the telephone, as the 1978 song by Blondie took as its title, was common. It was also time-consuming. It wasn’t as though you could do anything else while you were attached to the wall by a short coiled piece of cord. At least with mobiles you can do the ironing or tidy up while chatting.

We also forget how long people would chat in phone boxes. There was often a queue at the box in our village, with one woman in particular who would hog it for at least an hour most nights, always at the same time. People waiting would tap on the steamed-up glass after growing impatient.

People would hog phone boxes for hours. Picture: Pixabay

I used the village phone box myself, as did my sister. It was close to our house and if my dad became irritated over our excessive use of the house phone I’d pop out to the box and my boyfriend would reverse the charges to the number.

Back then, telephone conversations were often long. With so much competition for the house phone, you never knew when you’d get the chance to chat again, so you dragged it out.

In my university hall of residence there were two phones under the main stairwell. Every night people would queue to take their turn. Arguments would break out if people hogged the phones. Eventually a system was introduced that limited every conversation to around ten minutes.

The one major change nowadays is messaging. We may seem to be constantly on our phones, but it’s intermittent. It’s bite-sized texts or Whatsapp exchanges. Because people message throughout the day they have no need of lengthy chats. Often, people are just scrolling through websites, not actually communicating with another person.

Interestingly, the most popular time for conducting telephone conversations doesn’t seem to have changed over the decades. According to the study it’s now between 6pm and 7pm, which as I recall is about right for the 1970s. Back then, at 6pm, the call charge rate fell by half, so everyone ran for the phone and made the most of it.