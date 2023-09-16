Today- (Sat), sees the opening of York’s Rio Brazilian Steakhouse in Bridge Street, in the former Piccolinos, after a £400,000 transformation.

Such an event is certainly something to celebrate and last night’s launch party certainly put on the style as well as a most delicious dinner.

As well as prosecco, there was red and white wine, and a selection of cocktails, including Brazil’s famous Caipirinha cocktail.

There was a salad bar too, as big as any you may find in a large hotel, with cold meats, cheeses, salmon, and other delights.

There are more than 40 hot and cold items in total and everything in the salad bar is made fresh in the house.

You will never forget the extensive range of 17 meats, from sausages, lamb, gammon, pork belly, chicken wings, and a variety of beef steaks such as rump, rib eye and sirloin.

Many years back I went to a similar style of restaurant in New Zealand and found the meat a bit salty. Mine certainly wasn’t. It was juicy, tasty and tender and you could have it medium or a little rare if you wish. However, a colleague said the gammon was a little salty.

The meats and drinks were served professionally by friendly and efficient staff, including the specially trained gaucho chefs who will carve a slice or two in front of you in the traditional rodizio style.

You can have as much food as you want! You tell the staff by having a card on your table, showing green means you want something, red, you do not.

I particularly enjoyed the lamb and though maybe appropriate, I asked for some mint sauce, which came a few minutes later. Totally delightful!

The pork belly was also another favourite and yes, the sirloin steak was superb.

This was all finished off with a selection of desserts.

And to top off a most excellent evening were the dancing girls!

Bringing a Brazilian carnival atmosphere, they shaked their booty and strutted their stuff.

It certainly meant for a great night and York can be proud of this new arrival to our dining scene.

This is the seventh Rio Brazilian Steakhouse, in a chain which began in Newcastle.

It’s close to another similar Brazilian steakhouse in the city but Rio believes the visitor numbers and the popularity of dining in York means the city is big enough for both.

Indeed, a sister company of Rio is Tomahawk Steakhouse, which has a restaurant in St Helen’s Square.

Either way, Rio has top reviews on Tripadvisor for its other restaurants. I quickly expect to see such popularity here.

So let’s give our friends from the North a warm Yorkshire welcome!

They most certainly deserve it!

Foor details and to book, go to: https://www.rio-steakhouse.co.uk/