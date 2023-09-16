The Queen made a surprise visit to York.
Queen Camilla was photographed in York Railway Station’s car park yesterday (September 15).
Accompanied by her security detail, she waved to passers by and entered a black Audi car.
Camilla wore a dark blazer and was not accompanied by King Charles.
There were no royal events listed on the day, so it is understood that she was in the city on private business.
Queen Camilla was last in York in April accompanied by King Charles for the Royal Maundy. While in the city, King Charles also formally opened the York Minster Refectory restaurant, located in the former site of The Minster School.
The day before their visit to York in April, the royal couple made a surprise visit to Malton where they met with local businesses and charities.
In June, the royals were back in Ryedale on a visit to Pickering. Their visit in the town marked the 100th anniversary of the Flying Scotsman and the 50th anniversary of The North Yorkshire Moors Railway.
