Firefighters were called to a fire inside a derelict building in North Yorkshire today (September 16).
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service says one crew responded to the report shortly after 1.40am in Lady Ediths Drive, in Scarborough.
A service spokesperson said the firefighters extinguished the fire and the service believes the cause was deliberate.
They said: “Crews extinguished using one breathing apparatus, two hose reels and a thermal imaging camera.
“Cause is believed to have been deliberate.”
