North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say the incident took place shortly before 11.50pm yesterday (September 15) on the A64, near Huckleberry’s American Diner in Flaxton.

A service spokesperson said the owner of the car, a Citroen, pulled over and extinguished the fire in the vehicle’s engine compartment using a dry powder extinguisher.

They said: “Fire crew dampened down the engine using a hose reel.

“The fire is believed to have been caused due to oil bubbling over in the engine.”