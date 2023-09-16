Firefighters were on the scene after a car caught fire on a main road near York.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say the incident took place shortly before 11.50pm yesterday (September 15) on the A64, near Huckleberry’s American Diner in Flaxton.
A service spokesperson said the owner of the car, a Citroen, pulled over and extinguished the fire in the vehicle’s engine compartment using a dry powder extinguisher.
They said: “Fire crew dampened down the engine using a hose reel.
“The fire is believed to have been caused due to oil bubbling over in the engine.”
