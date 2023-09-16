A man was rescued from a river in York by emergency services today (September 16).
The York Rescue Boat says the man was in the River Ouse near Scarborough Bridge.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service says the incident happened shortly before 5am and the man was rescued and taken into the care of the Yorkshire Ambulance Service.
A service spokesperson said: “Crews were mobilised to a report of a male in the river.
“Crews assisted to recover male from water and handed into care of paramedics.”
