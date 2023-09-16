Police are warning drivers that a major road in East Yorkshire is likely to remain closed for some time.
Humberside Police say the A63 is closed on both the east and westbound carriages, between the turnoffs for Boothferry Road and Priory Way.
A force spokesperson urged drivers to avoid the area.
They said: “It is likely to remain closed for some time, so please avoid the area until further notice."
The road first closed last night (September 15) when the force said there was an ongoing police incident.
