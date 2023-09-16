A record-breaking giant onion weighing almost 9kg has been displayed at a North Yorkshire flower show.
The vegetable, owned by Gareth Griffin, weighs 8.97kg (19.775lb) and was displayed at Harrogate Autumn Flower Show at Newby Hall and Gardens near Ripon in North Yorkshire.
Colossal cabbages, marrows and beetroots were among the vegetables judged during the National English Honor Society (NEHS) Giant Vegetable Competition at the flower show.
Paul Proud’s cabbage, parsnip, carrot, beetroot and cucumber emerged triumphant in their respective categories.
Chris Parish took home a prize for his giant pumpkin, which weighed 102kg.
The Harrogate Flower Show runs twice a year, in April and September.
This autumn’s flower show featured The Blooms Of Deception, a display of floral art inspired by Agatha Christie’s tales of intrigue and suspense, as the show fell on the British author’s birthday.
The show takes place on September 15-17 and up to 30,000 visitors are expected to attend.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here