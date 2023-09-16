The vegetable, owned by Gareth Griffin, weighs 8.97kg (19.775lb) and was displayed at Harrogate Autumn Flower Show at Newby Hall and Gardens near Ripon in North Yorkshire.

Colossal cabbages, marrows and beetroots were among the vegetables judged during the National English Honor Society (NEHS) Giant Vegetable Competition at the flower show.

Paul Proud’s cabbage, parsnip, carrot, beetroot and cucumber emerged triumphant in their respective categories.

Paul Proud with with his winning giant cabbage, parsnip, carrot, beetroot and cucumber following the giant vegetable competition at the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show at Newby Hall and Gardens near Ripon. Picture: PA

Chris Parish took home a prize for his giant pumpkin, which weighed 102kg.

The Harrogate Flower Show runs twice a year, in April and September.

Chris Parish with his winning 102kg giant pumpkin following the giant vegetable competition at the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show at Newby Hall and Gardens near Ripon. Picture: PA

This autumn’s flower show featured The Blooms Of Deception, a display of floral art inspired by Agatha Christie’s tales of intrigue and suspense, as the show fell on the British author’s birthday.

The show takes place on September 15-17 and up to 30,000 visitors are expected to attend.