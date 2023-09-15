Officers are urging people not to share the clips out of respect to the dead teenager's family - but rather to contact North Yorkshire Police immediately.

The force issued the appeal after revealing that Alfie Lovett, 17, from York, died following the collision in Nidderdale, near Harrogate, on Tuesday (September 12).

Alfie Lovett

The crash happened in Brimham Rocks Road at 6.50pm and involved a grey Peugeot 107 which collided with a wall.

Alfie was a passenger in the Peugeot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

As reported by The Press, Alfie's family issued a tribute saying the 17-year-old was "a unique personality who loved to make people laugh and lived for adrenaline fuelled adventures".

In a statement tonight (Friday, September 15), North Yorkshire Police said it was aware of numerous video clips circulating which show footage from the fatal road traffic collision.

It added: "Officers are urgently asking anyone who is in possession of any of this video footage to save it and immediately make contact with the police as this could be critical to the investigation.

"To preserve the integrity of the investigation and out of respect to Alfie’s family officers are also asking that anyone who has any of the footage refrains from sharing it with anyone else other than the police."

Anyone with any video footage should contact North Yorkshire Police via email general.enquiries@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101.

Please quote reference number 12230173187 when passing information.