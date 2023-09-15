Emergency services were called out at 3.44pm today (September 15) to Arran Place, in Heworth in York.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "A crew from Tadcaster responded to a report of a woman on the wrong side of bridge railings.

"Crews liaised with police and stood by whilst they interacted with the woman and brought her to the right side of the railings.

"No action was required by the fire service."