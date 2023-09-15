A WOMAN has been spotted on the wrong side of the railings on a bridge in York.
Emergency services were called out at 3.44pm today (September 15) to Arran Place, in Heworth in York.
A spokesman for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "A crew from Tadcaster responded to a report of a woman on the wrong side of bridge railings.
"Crews liaised with police and stood by whilst they interacted with the woman and brought her to the right side of the railings.
"No action was required by the fire service."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article