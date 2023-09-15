Emergency services were on the scene at a fire in a flat in York.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say two crews and an ariel ladder platform were called to the blaze at the property in James Street shortly before 2.20pm today (September 15).
A service spokesperson said the fire was in the bedroom of the first floor flat and no one was inside.
“The fire resulted in significant fire and smoke damage to the bedroom and smoke damage to the rest of the premises,” they added.
