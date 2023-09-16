An open letter sent to The Press signed by the heads of six schools which are part of the South Bank Multi Academy Trust (SBMAT), says they do not agree with reports about the trust sparked by the resignation of the entire governing body of Scarcroft Primary School.

Governors at the primary school resigned over what they branded an "irreparable breakdown in trust and communication" with the Trust.

Scarcroft School, which is part of the South Bank Multi Academy Trust (Image: Supplied)

Former governors stressed that they have no problems with the leadership at Scarcroft itself, which they described as "exemplary".

But they claimed the relationship with the South Bank Multi-Academy Trust had broken down completely, to the point where any attempts by Scarcroft governors to question decisions made by the academy chain’s trustees were deemed "hostile".

Heads of other schools in the trust have said they disagree with the former governors and spoke of the benefits that being part of the Trust has brought.

Their open letter states: “We feel strongly that the image being portrayed of the Trust, both in the press and on social media, is not a true representation of the reality of SBMAT.

“Each and every one of the head teachers recognises that our schools, and the Trust as a whole, are now in a better, safer and stronger place than we were 18 months ago.

“We are now part of a family of schools, which work together closely and collaboratively, and we are unequivocally supported by Mark Hassack, CEO, and the central team.

“Across the Trust, there have been marked improvements, many of which have been reported on at recent Ofsted inspections in some of our schools.”

Read next:

It continues: “As heads, we are not silenced or railroaded into decisions we don’t agree with, moreover we challenge each other constructively to ensure we are making the best decisions for the pupils and the future of our schools.

“As heads, we feel included, listened to, heard, supported, valued and motivated to do the best we can for our pupils and our colleagues.



“As head teachers of SBMAT schools we are fully aware that not every decision made will be popular with the whole community, we are however confident that all decisions are made with the best interests of our pupils at heart.”

The open letter is signed by Rod Sims, of York High School; Gemma Greenhalgh, of Millthorpe School; Vicki Kerr of Carr Junior School; Adam Cooper, of Knavesmire Primary School; Paul Edwards, of Scarcroft Primary School; and James McGann, of Woodthorpe Primary School.