The Sheriff of York's Charity Halloween Ball is creeping up on Sunday October 29 at The Assembly Rooms.

Step into a world of eerie enchantment as the venue is transformed with atmospheric ghostly lighting and decorations.

Come prepared in fancy dress for an evening of wickedly delicious delights as you arrive from 6:30pm for a drinks reception of weird and scary potions before indulging in a 3 course dinner, accompanied by live musicians, theatrical troupe of entertainers, raffle, auction, and disco to keep you dancing the night away.

READ MORE:

But organisers warn that lurking in the shadows are scary ghost story-tellers ready to send shivers down your spine.

Sheriff of York Sue Hunter said: “The Sheriff's Halloween Ball aims to welcome up to 250 attendees (tables of 10), making it the perfect opportunity for your business to invite staff for a truly unforgettable and frighteningly fun night out.

“Why not move your Christmas party to Halloween for this unique event? After all, ghouls just wanna have fun!”

Tickets are £79pp and tables of ten are available for the lower price of £70pp.

Sue added: “This night promises to be an exciting, fun and special evening, providing a chance for colleagues to bond and experience a thrilling celebration like no other whilst also raising funds for two local charities, The Snappy Trust and York Women’s Counselling Service.”

Individual tickets are available here or for table bookings at the discounted rate email hunter1916@hotmail.co.uk