North Yorkshire Police officers said the incident happened under the bridge in Water End between 8.30am and 9am on Thursday (September 14).

A police spokesperson said: "A male suspect is believed to have followed a woman along the river path to Water End bridge, where he waited for her and exposed himself.

"Officers are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"In particular, they are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen the male suspect and any CCTV or dashcam that may have captured him.

"The suspect is described white, aged in his mid 30s to mid 40s, just under 6ft tall, of stocky build, with short, pale-brown hair, clean shaven, pale skin and a wide face.

"He was wearing a black jacket with a high neck, buttoned up to the top, black cargo trousers and black boots."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email alice.gould@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for PC1408 Gould.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230174132.