The team at a York firm got on their bikes to help raise funds for an important local cause.
Members of staff at Harrisons Signs ditched their cars and instead cycled to work for a month, and for every mile cycled £1 was donated to mental health charity York Mind.
The bespoke signage company’s team travelled 660 miles over the month of June and celebrated by handing over a cheque for £660 to York Mind yesterday (September 14).
Richard Hunter, the firm’s director, said his co-director Dave Robinson recently completed a mental health at work qualification which birthed the idea of raising money for the charity.
Read next:
- Union ‘dismayed’ after York primary school's entire governing body resigns over row
- Hundreds of classic vehicles to go on show in York this weekend
- York student’s anger as halls left looking like a ‘building site’ on move in day
“Not only is cycling/walking a great way to keep fit but it’s also a good for your mental wellbeing,” said Richard.
“The staff really got behind it and there was a little bit of healthy competition to see who racked up the most miles each week.
“We had staff cycle from as far as Alne, Stamford Bridge and Copmanthorpe.
“I think we would have raised more if it wasn’t for the poor weather in parts.”
For more information about Harrisons Signs, visit the firm’s website: www.harrisonsigns.co.uk
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here