Members of staff at Harrisons Signs ditched their cars and instead cycled to work for a month, and for every mile cycled £1 was donated to mental health charity York Mind.

The bespoke signage company’s team travelled 660 miles over the month of June and celebrated by handing over a cheque for £660 to York Mind yesterday (September 14).

Harrisons Signs’ co-directors Dave Robinson and Richard Hunter present the cheque to Vicky Hazelgrove from York Mind (Image: Harrisons Signs)

Richard Hunter, the firm’s director, said his co-director Dave Robinson recently completed a mental health at work qualification which birthed the idea of raising money for the charity.

“Not only is cycling/walking a great way to keep fit but it’s also a good for your mental wellbeing,” said Richard.

“The staff really got behind it and there was a little bit of healthy competition to see who racked up the most miles each week.

“We had staff cycle from as far as Alne, Stamford Bridge and Copmanthorpe.

“I think we would have raised more if it wasn’t for the poor weather in parts.”

For more information about Harrisons Signs, visit the firm’s website: www.harrisonsigns.co.uk