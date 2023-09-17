It seems the historic North Yorkshire city is the place to be when it comes to roast dinners next to toasty log fires and autumnal walks through cobbled streets (with a hot chocolate or pumpkin spiced latte in hand).

Research by the travel experts found that travel shows no sign of slowing as over three quarters (77%) of UK travellers will be heading off on autumn breaks in search of some last-minute sun.

Around 85% of those are planning one or two trips between September and November, slightly above the global average of 81%.

As well as this, the rising cost of living is not stopping many from escaping the chaos of every day because over half (51%) are planning to spend more on autumn travel this year.

Most popular domestic destinations for autumn 2023 in the UK

London Blackpool Edinburgh Liverpool York Manchester Llandudno Bournemouth Windermere Glasgow

UK’s favourite international destinations for autumn 2023

If you’re itching to jet away as the seasons change, Tripadvisor has also discovered the UK’s favourite international destinations for autumn 2023:

Benidorm, Spain Costa Adeje, Spain Dubai, UAE Antalya, Turkiye Rome, Italy Amsterdam, The Netherlands Paris, France Benalmadena, Spain Barcelona, Spain New York City, USA

Alice Jong, research and insights senior analyst at Tripadvisor, said: “Summer may be over in the northern hemisphere, but travel demand continues momentum, with three quarters planning trips this autumn and almost half of these travellers planning to travel more than this time last year.

“With around two in five looking to make the most of seasonal discounts as cost of living continues to rise, the beginning of November is the most affordable time to visit some of the most popular destinations this season.

“Week of November 5-11 is the most budget friendly for travellers heading to London, Rome and New York City.”