The first is on Wednesday October 25 at the annual Opportunities Event at Askham Bryan College between 3.30pm and 6.30pm.

Furthermore, local employers are also being invited to ‘host’ year 11 students for a day on Thursday January 18 so they can experience a day in the life of an apprentice.

Last year, 14 employers offered ‘taster days’ as part of the scheme last year and the council’s apprenticeship team is appealing for more businesses to get involved in 2024.

Cllr Pete Kilbane, Deputy Leader of City of York Council and Executive Member with responsibility for Skills Development and Apprenticeships, says both events are a great way for local employers to showcase their businesses to the next generation of York’s workforce.

He added: "Ensuring high quality skills and learning opportunities for everyone is a key priority and these popular annual events help match businesses with future employees who have the skills and positive attitude they need.”

The deadline to get involved in these events is Monday October 2. Employers don’t need to have vacancies in their workforce to take part.

To book a place of for more information, contact the York Apprenticeship Hub: york.apprenticeships@york.gov.uk.