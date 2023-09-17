Elvington CE Primary School is set to hold an open morning next month.

The school will open its doors for parents and carers of children from birth to 11 years of age on Tuesday, October 3 from 9.30am.

Head teacher Andrew Buttery stressed the importance of parents being able to see the schools that they are thinking of enrolling their children to and having the chance to meet school leaders.

“We encourage all families to visit as many schools as possible, so that they can make an informed decision,” said Mr Buttery.

“There is nothing better than first-hand experience when choosing your child’s school.

“It is so important to meet the school leaders, hear about their vision for the school and be able to ask questions about how the school’s provision will ensure your child’s potential is fulfilled.”

Elvington CE has 124 pupils on roll who mostly come from the village itself and neighbouring villages.

As well as achieving a ‘good’ rating from Ofsted inspections consistently since 2007, the last inspection having taken place in 2018, Elvington students have performed above the national average standards in reading, writing, and mathematics.

Earlier this year, students took part in a Woodland Trust tree plantinginitiative, which followed the school’s previous charitable work such as Mr Buttery’s Three Peaks Challenge in aid of Ukrainian refugees.

On the day parents and carers of potential students will receive a welcome from the head at 9.30am on the day before taking a tour of the facilities, during which school leaders will be on hand to answer any questions.

To find out more about the open morning go to: www.elvingtonprimary.org.uk/general/open-morning-tuesday-3rd-october-2023