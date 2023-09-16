But when it comes to knowing the best place to park your campervan for a night or two, you might be wondering where to go.

Not to worry, as Thornbrook Barn in the Yorkshire Dales National Park ranked highly among the UK’s top-rated campervan holiday spots with an overall score of 6.9/10, according to research by the team at Select Van Leasing.

To determine the UK national parks that offer the best campervan holiday experiences, factors were taken into consideration by the experts such as the total number of campsites in and around the national park and the average campervan price per night.

Thornbrook Barn named among best UK campervan locations

The Thornbrook Barn website says: “Situated just on the border of the Yorkshire Dales National Park, Thornbrook Barn is just over half-a-mile North from the entrance to the spectacular Waterfalls Trail (admission fee payable) and it is a little further to walk to the centre of the picturesque Dales Village of Ingleton.

“The village has plenty of pubs, a microbar and places to eat and drink along with some independent shops.”

It adds: "Perfectly located for the Yorkshire Dales National Park, Lake District and the Forest of Bowland.

“Guests can enjoy a short break or longer stay in this stunning area with many amenities of the village accessible on foot.”

On Tripadvisor, Thornbrook Barn currently has a rating of 5/5 out of 185 reviews.

This visitor wrote: “Absolutely fantastic site the pitch we had was perfect for us especially as I adore sheep! peaceful and perfect! Excellent hosts there if you need them but not intrusive! Our second visit will definitely come again xx”

See the map of the UK's top-rated campervan holiday spots

Emerging as the best-rated campsite for campervans is Glengoulandie Camping and Caravanning in the Cairngorms National Park, with a score of 10/10 for its 5-star rating.

Situated in the picturesque Highland Perthshire, the family-run site is only eight miles from the bustling towns of Aberfeldy and Pitlochry.

The spot is also perfect for outdoor enthusiasts, with plenty of cycle routes and water sport locations close by, alongside multiple walking trails that take in Scotland’s natural beauty and stunning deer park nearby.