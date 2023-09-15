Police in York say they have arrested a 27-year-old local man on suspicion of burglary following an incident at Boots pharmacy on East Parade, Heworth, at about 3am on Thursday (September 14).

A police spokesman said: "The alarm system alerted the police to the scene and various enquiries were carried out, including a trawl of CCTV in the area and forensic examinations.

"A description of the suspect was provided to officers and they stopped and arrested the man while he was riding a bicycle nearby at 4.21am.

"Following questioning in custody, he was released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.

"Witnesses or anyone with information, CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage that could assist the investigation, are asked to make a report to North Yorkshire Police on 101, option 4, and speak to the Force Control Room."

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Please quote reference number 12230174065 when providing details.