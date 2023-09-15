Alfie Lovett, 17, died following the fatal collision in Nidderdale, near Harrogate, on Tuesday (September 12).

The crash happened in Brimham Rocks Road at 6.50pm and involved a grey Peugeot 107 which collided with a wall.

Alfie was a passenger in the Peugeot 107 and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family paid tribute to him through North Yorkshire Police.

The tribute reads: “Alfie was a unique personality who loved to make people laugh and lived for adrenaline fuelled adventures.

"He lived his life fearlessly and marched to the beat of his own drum without caring about what anyone thought of him.

“Alfie had his own world view that very few understood.

"He was only 17 but has made a huge mark in his short time and anyone who's ever met him is not likely to ever forget him!

“Alfie was a fiercely loyal friend, a protective big brother to his two younger sisters and brother and loving father to his infant son.

"Taken from us far too soon with so much more to give, he'll be very much missed every day."

As The Press reported at the time, North Yorkshire Police said three other occupants were left with minor injuries after the crash and the driver was helping police with their inquiries.

The road was closed for several hours after the crash to allow investigation work to take place at the scene.

North Yorkshire Police urge anyone who saw the collision, or the car involved prior to the collision, to get in touch.

The force believes that the car left the Fulford area of York at 11am on the same day and travelled to Brimham Rocks via Kirk Hammerton, Green Hammerton and Knaresborough.

A force spokesperson said: "Officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone who has captured any dashcam footage of the vehicle prior to the collision.

"Anyone who can assist the investigation is asked to email Nicola.Peters@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101 and ask for Nicola Peters.

"Please quote the North Yorkshire Police incident number 12230173187 when passing information."