You can see the sign reading 'School Clinic Private' on the wall of the building.

Records tell us that the city's first school clinic opened in 1908 at 24 St Saviourgate, under the Education Authority’s school medical officer, who was also the city’s medical officer of health.

Inside, the clinic offered a range of medical and monitoring services for school children. It covered everything from dental, ear nose and throat, and ophthalmic clinics.

School medical clinic in Rougier Street

Its staff of school nurses and doctors oversaw the medical inspection of children in schools.

In 1920 the clinic moved to premises in Piccadilly, and after that to premises in Rougier Street.

It later moved to Monkgate.

The school medical centre in Rougier Street had been converted from the wartime Civil Defence decontamination depot.

The medical centre had been criticised by Dr CB Crane, its principal medical officer, as 'inadequate and not worthy of the service which it houses'.

